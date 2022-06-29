Accused wrong-way driver kills single mother in head-on crash, may face additional DUI charges

A wrong-way driver accused of killing a Lake Wales mother in a head-on crash has been arrested and may face additional DUI charges.

Jessica Daigle, a 27-year-old single mom, was on her way home from an overnight shift at a Walmart distribution center in Lake Wales when she was killed by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

"She did everything in her life to the best of her ability. She was the best mother I have ever seen," her brother Noah Daigle told FOX 13.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on State Road 60 near Stokes Road.

Daigle was heading home, driving east, when investigators say 39-year-old Mark Poe of Frostproof hit her head-on.

"Our family, we are spread all around the world at this point, in the states, and Jessica was like that anchor,’ he said.

READ Polk man convicted of murder in death of woman he intentionally ran over with church van

Along with raising a five-year-old son and working, Daigle was just about to graduate with a certification in welding.

Poe was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. He could also face a DUI charge depending upon the results of toxicology tests.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators on scene say Poe was slurring his words, his eyes were bloodshot and a bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey was found close to the crash site.

"It is terrible," said her brother. "It doesn’t make sense, and life doesn’t make sense."

A friend of the family has set up an account to help pay for funeral costs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Jessica-daigle-funeral-and-expenses? .