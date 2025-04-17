FSU shooting: Active shooter reported on the campus of Florida State University

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee.

The university issued an emergency alert saying that it is happening in the area of the Student Union.

Students and staff are being told to seek shelter and wait for further instructions.

Courtesy: WCTV.

A law enforcement source tells FOX News one person is in custody, but it's not confirmed whether that person is the shooter.

The university has canceled all remaining classes and activities, including athletics events, for the remainder of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

