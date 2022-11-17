Adam Carolla had ‘very interesting experience’ as Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was "Comedy Roast Night" on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer," — making it particularly fitting that a comedian was revealed under the Avocado costume and ultimately pitted from the competition.

On Wednesday evening’s new episode, Avocado was revealed as the popular radio personality and host Adam Carolla, known primarily for his podcast, "The Adam Carolla Show" and for co-hosting "The Man Show" with Jimmy Kimmel during the early 2000s.

The 58-year-old comedian told FOX Television Stations that he has watched "The Masked Singer" and was curious how the process worked, fueling his interest in being on the reality series.

"It sounded like a challenge, like an experience," Carolla shared. "I just wanted to check it out."

Avocado performs on 'The Masked Singer' stage. (Credit: FOX)

"The Adam Carolla Show" was distributed as a podcast, which set the record as the "most downloaded podcast" as judged by the Guinness World Records in 2011.

While panelist Jenny McCarthy continuously assumed it was the TV and radio personality underneath the costume, she said she kept changing her mind due to his height.

"I canceled that out every time it came in my head," she told the audience.

Carolla described the challenges of being in the Avocado costume, saying, "It’s hard to do choreographed moves and sing and move about and hit your mark, because it’s hot in there, but you really can’t see anything which is kind of the tough part."

Avocado revealed on "The Masked Singer" (Credit: FOX)

Ultimately, he said "The Masked Singer" gave him another experience and fun opportunity.

"Something you can tell your grandkids about," he shared, adding, "I did have an experience. It is a very interesting experience. People talk about fun all the time, but they should also focus on having an experience."

Legendary comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz also made special appearances on the show’s stage Wednesday.

Bride also sent home

But avocado wasn’t the only celebrity to be sent home.

On Wednesday evening’s episode, Bride was also forced to "take it off" and be revealed.

Bride was revealed as legendary professional wrestler Chris Jericho, who made his ring debut when he was only 19 years old and went on win multiple championships.

Dressed as a pink dinosaur with a wedding dress on, the 52-year-old action star said it was the best costume he has ever seen on the show.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ sends home Avocado, Bride in double elimination

Jericho is also the lead singer of the heavy-metal band FOZZY, which explains his musical success and desire to be on a singing competition.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, get ready to be spooked when two new contestants enter the competition on Fright Night — and another two celebrities are unmasked.

Watch all-new episodes on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.