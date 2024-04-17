Adaptive swim lessons helping children with autism stay safe

We are surrounded by water in the Tampa Bay area, which is why it's so important to make sure kids are safe and know how to swim.

In a matter of weeks, National Water Safety Month will begin, and it’s a time when parents can make their kids confident around the water.

Advocates who work with children with autism said they’re often drawn to the water, but don’t know how to swim. They said children with autism have a weaker sense of danger than neurotypical children and can become fixated on exploring something interesting.

Adaptive swim classes can help children with autism. It teaches children how to float on their backs, giving them time to scream for help.

YMCA locations across the country offer these adaptive swim lessons, including here in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa’s Metropolitan Area YMCA hosts them for members and the community. It offers five, 30-minute lessons at no cost. Click here for a link on how to sign up.