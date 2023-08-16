Advent Health building its newest hospital in Riverview

Advent Health is building its newest hospital just south of Boyette Road in Riverview. They're racing to finish construction and keep up with how fast the U.S. 301 corridor is growing in South Hillsborough County.

"We chose this specific location, because there are 500,000 people that live in about a 25-minute radius of this facility," said Jason Newmyer, the president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Riverview.

The new hospital is designed to expand with relative ease.

"We're going to start with 82 beds and have the ability to go to 160 beds without having to bring cranes back on the property or seriously impact traffic in any way," said Newmyer.

Riverview will be AdventHealth's 29th hospital in Florida. It's modeled after a hospital in another fast-growing part of our area. It's virtually the same as AdventHealth's Wesley Chapel Hospital, which opened in 2012 with 80 beds.

It's now more than doubled with 180 beds. Newmyer said what they learned in Wesley Chapel will help them grow in Riverview.

"We'll go into space that has already been set up with plumbing and gas ready to go. All we have to do is drywall and bring in beds," Newmyer said.

It may or may not be a coincidence that a competing hospital company has a billboard along the highway very close by. It advertises Baycare's St. Joseph's Hospital South about 13 minutes away. It opened in 2015 with 90 beds, and it has now grown to more than 220 rooms.

Hosptial companies said they're not just putting up bricks and mortar, they're also bringing in jobs and expertise that helps growing communities.

"We’re recruiting doctors from around the country," said Newmyer. "Urologists, general surgeons, bariatric surgery, and orthopedics."

Advent Health is pouring $160 million into its new Riverview hospital, but with confidence of a good return on the investment.

"This ER is going to take care of folks that live in the Gibsonton, Riverview and South Hillsborough County area," said Newmyer.

In small towns that get big fast, people in the hospital business are building to grow. AdventHealth Riverview Hospital is scheduled to open in October 2024.