Advocates from Tampa Bay area to address lawmakers at national conference on ending homelessness

Hundreds of advocates from all over the country are coming together for the 2023 National Conference on Ending Homelessness.

Among those in attendance will be representatives from Talbot House Ministries in Polk County and the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, Inc. They will meet with lawmakers about their work and encourage them to work in support of policy initiatives to eliminate homelessness.

"We're hoping that our representatives walk away with a greater understanding of the challenges that we're up against when it comes to addressing homelessness, the lack of affordable housing, limitations of funding, and some of the logistical barriers that we face," Erin Martinez of Talbot House Ministries said.

Florida saw an increase in homelessness last year.

READ: Mobile home rent at Fort Meade park could double with new owner

The State of Florida alone reported a 19% increase in homelessness last year, according to a release from Talbot House Ministries.

"Talbot House is operating above its occupancy levels. We're seeing around 120% occupancy on any given night, which means that close to 150, 160 people are seeking emergency shelter," Martinez said.

In Pinellas County, the 2023 Point in Time Count found, approximately 4% of Pinellas County School students were identified as experiencing homelessness.

"We have 4% of our children in Pinellas County schools that are homeless. That's 4% of the kids who don't have a bed to go to sleep then don't have a roof over their head," Dr. Monika Alesnik, CEO of Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas explained.

The 2023 Pint in Time Count for Pinellas County shows how many students are experiencing homelessness.

READ: Sarasota club that helps those struggling with addiction looking for new home

Alesnik said she’s hopeful the conversations this week will lead to action and change.

"People don't want to be homeless. People don't want that. And so my goal tomorrow is to start changing that perception of what homelessness looks like," Alesnik shared.

Capitol Hill Day, coordinated by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, encourages representatives from homeless service providers nationwide to engage in federal advocacy to help end homelessness.