Sarasota club that helps those struggling with addiction looking for new home

A small sign with the words "The Gratitude Club" has become a beacon to those struggling with addictions in Sarasota.

"This is the best-kept community asset that has been a secret hidden in plain sight for 18 years. And thousands of people’s lives have not only been changed but saved because of this place." Said Miki Meahan.

Miki Meahan knows firsthand.

"A little over four years ago, I hit rock bottom in my life on pretty much every level you can imagine and realized I needed help," she said.

A meeting held at the club called "New Beginners" gave her a new beginning.



"People sit there and say that there is magic in these rooms," she said.

The Gratitude Club hosts about 50 recovery meetings from several organizations seven days a week. Some even in Spanish.

Their mission remains to help people recover and regain their lives. But now they need help.

After 18 years on Payne Parkway in Sarasota, the non-profit is looking for a new home.

They’ve been evicted by an out-of-town buyer to make way for future development and have until September 1st to move.



"You can’t bottle that when it’s been separated out. You just can’t. That’s something that is unique to a clubhouse. That is why we are looking for and so desperately need a new home for this peace that we have here," said Meahan.

David Sutton agreed.

"We don’t want to lose any of the people that come here that use this facility. Sometimes things get scattered. This club is trying to stay together," he said.

They help those fighting addictions, from overeating to drugs and alcohol. People like Curly Roberts keep them going.

"It’s the only place I know where the patients are the doctors, and this gratitude club saved my life. It was the beginning of my recovery, and I wouldn’t change it for anything," he said.

After helping thousands, they hope the community will step in to help them.

"Relocating will be tough, but they teach you here to have the strength through difficult times, and I know we will go through it," said Carlos Reategui.

The first community donations have already started to come in.

The non-profit needs additional help in buying a new building or renovating an existing space.

To find out how to help click here or call Chuck Merritt at 941-879-7958



