Advocates push for early gun safety education to prevent teen summer violence

The Brief Safety experts warn that teen gun violence may increase during summer break and urge families to talk early and often with children about firearm safety. Advocates emphasize teaching kids what to do if they encounter a gun and point to real-life tragedies, including a recent St. Petersburg teen homicide, as cautionary examples. Experts also stress secure storage of firearms in homes and vehicles, noting that children may encounter guns outside their own household.



School is almost out for summer, which means there could be a rise in teen gun violence.

What we know:

Gun safety advocates said this is the time to step in and talk to kids and teens.

Aaron Chappell, the co-founder of Vulture Training Group, suggests talking about events like "teen takeovers" as a starting point.

St. Petersburg homicide investigation

Just last week, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in St. Petersburg. Three teenagers were arrested for murder.

Florida youth safety worries

Why you should care:

Chappell said these events can teach teens what not to do.

"That's a way to use a bad situation or a bad behavior from somebody else and have them be able to take a look at that and learn from somebody else in their age category," Chappell said.

Early firearm education

What they're saying:

Author David Hayes Cox said it all starts with an early education about guns.

"We want to make sure that we ensure that if a child comes into contact with a gun, that they know exactly the three steps and what to do, which is to not touch it, to get away and to find an adult," Cox said.

Guns in other homes

Dig deeper:

Even if there are not guns in the home, kids and teens could encounter them somewhere else.

"They may be over at a friend's house and have no idea what the correct behavior would be on that," Chappell said.

Empowering children

Chappell said this education is about empowering children to leave a dangerous situation and ask for help.

Secure weapons

What you can do:

Advocates encourage securing firearms at home and in the car and teaching children that guns are not toys.