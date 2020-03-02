After 125 years, residents say the spirits remain strong at Cassadaga

article

For over 125 years, the quiet community of Cassadaga has been somewhat of a mystery to many Central Floridians. Just ask the town’s activities coordinator and historian, Jamie Ratcliff.

"The one misconception that drives me the most crazy is that we are a community of witches. We don't cast spells; we don't do anything of that nature," Ratcliff insisted.

But for those in the know, Cassadaga is a gateway to the great unknown. Many who live here are mediums and healers who offer services from their homes or apartments.

"For 125 years, we've had mediums here, and with that comes a lot of energy, a different type of energy," Ratcliff said.

And that energy has attracted faithful from around the world.

George Colby

As the legend goes, it started with a séance during which George Colby, a young spiritualist from New York, was told he would establish a spiritualist community in the south.

In 1875, after being led through the Central Florida wilderness by his spirit guide "Seneca," he found the place that would one day become Camp Cassadaga.

Today, about 100 residents live in the camp year-round. One of them is the Rev. Judy Cooper, a certified medium and healer who revealed another misconception about Camp Cassadaga.

"[That] we worship the devil. There's an evil that's about us. As spiritualists, we don't even believe in the devil. That's probably the most misunderstanding that people have about us," Cooper said.

Group at Cassadaga with founder George Colby

But Cooper went on to reveal why Cassadaga is such a popular destination. "If they're on a mission, that maybe their father passed two years ago and they want to have a conversation with them, they come in eager to hear.”

Perhaps one last chance to reach out to loved ones. "When I do a reading and I can see that the person has received a gift, that's such a joy. It gives them hope. They can turn loose the feeling of loss that a lot of people come in here with," Cooper continued.

There's a kind of small-town feel on the streets of Camp Cassadaga. Think Mayberry for mediums. It's peaceful and quiet.

"That's what you get when you come here, you get a lot of slow-paced quiet, meditative positive thinking, and it just kind of transcends throughout the whole camp that way," Ratcliff explained.

But don't be fooled. Ratcliff says "spirit energy" is everywhere.

One place in particular is called the Fairy Garden.

“This was created in collaboration with some of our members, and of course fairies live here. And on top of that, people come here and leave trinkets for the fairies as gifts.”

Another highlight is called Spirit Pond. "This is a very popular place because it has a lot of high energy attached to it. We attribute that most of the time to the fact that we've had some of our members who have been cremated and put into the pond."

Whether you're a believer or not, there's no denying Camp Cassadaga has become a popular destination for people searching for answers.