After 150 overdoses, Pinellas detectives arrest over 30 people in Lealman drug bust operation

Pinellas County deputies said they made dozens of arrests during an operation targeting narcotic sales in the East Lealman area.

Detectives said they learned narcotic transactions at three locations led to over 150 fatal and non-fatal overdoses between December 2020 and January 2021.

The locations were:

2678 Grove Park Avenue North, Unit 1, St. Petersburg

2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

4819 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg

By the end of the investigation, detectives said there were a total of 35 suspects with 69 charges that include drug sales and possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Three search warrants were executed on Wednesday at each location. Detectives said 17 of the 35 suspects were arrested, and 18 suspects still have pending criminal charges.

They said 15 additional suspects were arrested during the operation and face drug charges. In total, 31 suspects were taken to Pinellas County Jail.

The information on each suspect were provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office:

Curtis Q. Brown (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 12/3/1991

Address: 1110 26th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count possession of Fentanyl

Rodney Chisolm (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 1/24/1983

Address: 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House (Public Nuisance), one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone

Melissa Rene Detratto (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 8/9/1983

Address: 2709 57th Street South, Gulfport

Charges: One count of Petit Theft, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and one count of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business

Christina Marie Devito (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 8/1/1987

Address: 6311 15th Street North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), two counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Petit Theft

Michelle Lee Doss (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 3/13/1975

Address: 4000 24th Street North Lot #708, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Lori Gail Durham (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 5/14/1979

Address: 5000 28th Street North #57, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of Controlled Substance, one count of Sale/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Petite Larceny

Michele Ann Fullerton (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 4/5/1973

Address: 3710 US Highway 301 Lot #186, Ellenton

Charges: One count of Operating a drug house, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone

Edward Nicholas Hack (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 06/28/1962

Address: 2001 83rd Avenue North Lot 4056, St. Petersburg, one count Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Michael Wayne Horsley (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 5/3/1962

Address: 4819 Haines Road, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Tammy Ann Jenkins (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 10/11/1982

Address: Transient

Charge: One count of Operating a Drug House

Jessica Diane Johnson (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 7/30/1988

Address: 7230 4th Street North Unit #707, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Karma Grace Levan (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 9/13/1990

Address: Transient

Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), one count of Petit Theft, and Failure to Appear Warrant (Possession of Paraphernalia)

Curtis D. Matthews (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 1/1/1981

Address: 2500 55th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), and two of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business

Roswell Allan Merrill Jr. (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 1/25/1961

Address: 4409 40th Street North, St. Petersburg

Charges: Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl), and two counts of Sale or delivery of Heroin

Casey Edward Miller (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 1/10/1989

Address: 2416 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Sale/Delivery of Cannabis, two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Cannabis, one count of Sale of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine

Antwon J. Moore (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 4/2/1983

Address: 2416 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: Four counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Dilaudid, Cocaine), and four counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Dilaudid, Cocaine, Fentanyl)

Cassandra Irene Mowery (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 6/4/1990

Address: 2320 43rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Monique Michelle Murray (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 01/08/1968

Address: 2220 York Street South, Gulfport

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Fentanyl, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Tammy Lynn Resto (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 8/29/1968

Address: 4718 24th Street North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business, and two Failure to Appear Warrants (for Possession of Paraphernalia & Obstruct/Resist Officer without Violence)

Michael M. Reynolds (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 07/20/1994

Address: 3730 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

James Polston Ritter (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 11/20/1986

Address: Transient

Charges: One charge of Sale of Fentanyl and one charge of Possession of Fentanyl

Charlene Roberts (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 01/15/1982

Address: 2768 Grove Park Avenue North Apt. #1, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Oscar Leroy Sanders (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 01/02/1953

Address: 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone

William Shumaker (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 6/22/1983

Address: 2504 55th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One Count of Sale/Delivery of Firearm w/ Altered Serial Number, one count of Felon in Possession of Ammo, one count of Felon Possession of a Firearm, one count of Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, two counts of Sale/Delivery of Fentanyl, and two counts of Possession of Fentanyl

John Marko Simpson (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 10/07/1997

Address: 1104 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Paul R. Smith (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 11/25/1965

Address: 5450 33rd Street North, Apt. #6, St. Petersburg

Charge: One count of Operating a Drug House

Emily Elizabeth Sullivan (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 1/18/1986

Address: 4409 40th Street North, St. Petersburg

Charges: One count of Possession of Fentanyl

Thanh Van Tran (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 10/07/1988

Address: 1212 Crimson Clover Lane, Wesley Chapel

Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Samantha Tribou (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 7/12/1989

Address: Transient

Charges: Four counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Crack Cocaine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business |

Theresa A. Weaver (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 10/23/1973

Address: Transient

Charges: Two counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business, one count of Principal to the Sale of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Fentanyl, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl

Carmen I. Wells (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 4/10/1976

Address: Transient

Charges: One count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine

Ashley Wetzel (Suspect - Arrested)

DOB: 10/5/1990

Address: 2786 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Charge: One count of Petite Larceny (two or more priors), two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and two counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

