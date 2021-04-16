After 150 overdoses, Pinellas detectives arrest over 30 people in Lealman drug bust operation
LEALMAN, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies said they made dozens of arrests during an operation targeting narcotic sales in the East Lealman area.
Detectives said they learned narcotic transactions at three locations led to over 150 fatal and non-fatal overdoses between December 2020 and January 2021.
The locations were:
- 2678 Grove Park Avenue North, Unit 1, St. Petersburg
- 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
- 4819 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg
By the end of the investigation, detectives said there were a total of 35 suspects with 69 charges that include drug sales and possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
Three search warrants were executed on Wednesday at each location. Detectives said 17 of the 35 suspects were arrested, and 18 suspects still have pending criminal charges.
They said 15 additional suspects were arrested during the operation and face drug charges. In total, 31 suspects were taken to Pinellas County Jail.
The information on each suspect were provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office:
Curtis Q. Brown (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 12/3/1991
Address: 1110 26th Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count possession of Fentanyl
Rodney Chisolm (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 1/24/1983
Address: 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House (Public Nuisance), one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone
Melissa Rene Detratto (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 8/9/1983
Address: 2709 57th Street South, Gulfport
Charges: One count of Petit Theft, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and one count of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business
Christina Marie Devito (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 8/1/1987
Address: 6311 15th Street North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), two counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Petit Theft
Michelle Lee Doss (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 3/13/1975
Address: 4000 24th Street North Lot #708, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)
Lori Gail Durham (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 5/14/1979
Address: 5000 28th Street North #57, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of Controlled Substance, one count of Sale/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Petite Larceny
Michele Ann Fullerton (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 4/5/1973
Address: 3710 US Highway 301 Lot #186, Ellenton
Charges: One count of Operating a drug house, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone
Edward Nicholas Hack (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 06/28/1962
Address: 2001 83rd Avenue North Lot 4056, St. Petersburg, one count Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Michael Wayne Horsley (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 5/3/1962
Address: 4819 Haines Road, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Tammy Ann Jenkins (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 10/11/1982
Address: Transient
Charge: One count of Operating a Drug House
Jessica Diane Johnson (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 7/30/1988
Address: 7230 4th Street North Unit #707, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Karma Grace Levan (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 9/13/1990
Address: Transient
Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), one count of Petit Theft, and Failure to Appear Warrant (Possession of Paraphernalia)
Curtis D. Matthews (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 1/1/1981
Address: 2500 55th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), and two of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business
Roswell Allan Merrill Jr. (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 1/25/1961
Address: 4409 40th Street North, St. Petersburg
Charges: Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl), and two counts of Sale or delivery of Heroin
Casey Edward Miller (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 1/10/1989
Address: 2416 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Sale/Delivery of Cannabis, two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Cannabis, one count of Sale of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine
Antwon J. Moore (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 4/2/1983
Address: 2416 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: Four counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Dilaudid, Cocaine), and four counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Dilaudid, Cocaine, Fentanyl)
Cassandra Irene Mowery (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 6/4/1990
Address: 2320 43rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), and one count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance
Monique Michelle Murray (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 01/08/1968
Address: 2220 York Street South, Gulfport
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Fentanyl, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence
Tammy Lynn Resto (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 8/29/1968
Address: 4718 24th Street North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business, and two Failure to Appear Warrants (for Possession of Paraphernalia & Obstruct/Resist Officer without Violence)
Michael M. Reynolds (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 07/20/1994
Address: 3730 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
James Polston Ritter (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 11/20/1986
Address: Transient
Charges: One charge of Sale of Fentanyl and one charge of Possession of Fentanyl
Charlene Roberts (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 01/15/1982
Address: 2768 Grove Park Avenue North Apt. #1, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Crack Cocaine
Oscar Leroy Sanders (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 01/02/1953
Address: 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Methylone
William Shumaker (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 6/22/1983
Address: 2504 55th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One Count of Sale/Delivery of Firearm w/ Altered Serial Number, one count of Felon in Possession of Ammo, one count of Felon Possession of a Firearm, one count of Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl, two counts of Sale/Delivery of Fentanyl, and two counts of Possession of Fentanyl
John Marko Simpson (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 10/07/1997
Address: 1104 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Paul R. Smith (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 11/25/1965
Address: 5450 33rd Street North, Apt. #6, St. Petersburg
Charge: One count of Operating a Drug House
Emily Elizabeth Sullivan (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 1/18/1986
Address: 4409 40th Street North, St. Petersburg
Charges: One count of Possession of Fentanyl
Thanh Van Tran (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 10/07/1988
Address: 1212 Crimson Clover Lane, Wesley Chapel
Charges: One count of Operating a Drug House, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Samantha Tribou (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 7/12/1989
Address: Transient
Charges: Four counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Crack Cocaine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business |
Theresa A. Weaver (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 10/23/1973
Address: Transient
Charges: Two counts of Sell/Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) within 1000 feet of a Convenience Business, one count of Principal to the Sale of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Sale/Delivery of Fentanyl, and one count of Possession of Fentanyl
Carmen I. Wells (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 4/10/1976
Address: Transient
Charges: One count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine
Ashley Wetzel (Suspect - Arrested)
DOB: 10/5/1990
Address: 2786 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Charge: One count of Petite Larceny (two or more priors), two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and two counts of Sale/Delivery of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)