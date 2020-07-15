After contracting COVID-19 on cruise ship, Manatee County man encourages plasma donation

Michael Richker wondered if he had COVID-19 after getting stuck alongside infected passengers on the Zaandam cruise ship.

Richker and his wife were quarantined for nearly two weeks aboard the ship.

"Truthfully, I never knew that I had it," he said.

The only sign he had was chest pain.

"I thought it was anxiety of being trapped on the ship and not knowing it and if I was ever going to get back to America," he said.

When he came home, a COVID-19 test came back negative. A few weeks later, he went for an antibody test.

"I heard all about the antibodies and I wanted to see if I had them. I went to Quest and I proved positive for the antibodies," said Richker.

At that moment, he knew he had a duty to help others fighting the virus. He called SunCoast Blood Centers and signed up to donate his plasma.

"It's effortless. You come in, they’re very nice here, they put you in a chair, they hook you up to a machine and you sit there. Two hours later you give your plasma and you go home," he said.

Richker has already done it twice and SunCoast Blood Centers is thankful. Their supply of plasma runs low almost daily.

"It's critical. As soon as we get it on our shelves, our phone is ringing from all of our local hospitals to get it to them as soon as possible. We’ve added currier routes to the hospital so it can get tested and go out again," said community liasion Joan Leonard.

Richker still has antibodies left to donate and he plans on doing it once more. With each donation, he knows a life could be saved.

"I spend most of my life trying to be a professional volunteer to help people so it’s just part of my nature to be able to do it. I feel it’s a good thing to do and I’m happy to do it and I’m going to do it again when my 28 days was up," he said.

To donate plasma visit https://www.scbb.org/.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

