After gardening changed her life, Clearwater woman turned passion for plants into blooming business

When Danielle Meschke went through a dark time and struggled with her mental health, gardening and growing flowers helped her heal and change her life.

"I fell in love with plants a few years ago and started gardening. I grew up with lots of flower gardens and vegetable gardens from my parents," Meschke shared.

She took that passion for plants and turned it into a business called Rewild Blossoms in the hopes of spreading joy.

"I just fell in love with the flowers and their ability to connect us with one another that nothing else really does," she explained.

Rewild Blossoms is an urban, organic flower farm, plant nursery and floral design studio.

"With the flowers I grow here at the flower farm, I do weddings and events. I teach classes on floral design and the growing of organic agriculture with flowers," Meschke stated.

She specializes in high-end specialty flowers, but she also focuses on edible flowers.

The flowers Meschke grows are a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. Many of them are even edible, making them suitable to put on cakes or turn into teas.

"I’m really passionate about growing these flowers and doing this for the community because it really changed my life and it just changed everything and I think it’s something our community really needs," Meschke said.

LINK: Learn more about Rewild Blossoms at rewildblossoms.com.

