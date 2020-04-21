After last week's spike, Florida's new coronavirus cases again leveling off

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 811 since Monday's evening update as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 27,869.

The number of deaths has reached 867, an increase of 28 since this morning and 44 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Pinellas and Sarasota counties each reported two new deaths while Hillsborough, Polk, and Manatee each reported one.

Of the 27,869 cases, 27,121 are Florida residents while 742 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 979

Pinellas: 632

Sarasota: 297

Manatee: 443

Sumter: 163

Polk: 356

Citrus: 92

Hernando: 84 (unexplained decrease of 1)

Pasco: 213

Highlands: 71

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Tuesday evening, 4,226 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 278,888 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results that include cases from previous days.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seems to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the weekend and Monday averaged around 750 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

