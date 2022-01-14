After two-year pause, runners can return in-person for TPA's 5K on the Runway

article

In March 2020, runners and walkers were planning to head to the Tampa International Airport the following month for the annual 5K race, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in those plans – for two years.

Now, the airport announced the TPA 5K on the Runway will return on April 2, 2022.

"In 2020, the race was held virtually later in the year while in 2021, the race was canceled completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the airport reminded runners in a news release.

Registration will open online on Jan. 15. The cost per participant is $35, plus registration. It will be limited to the first 2,000 people who sign up. All proceeds will go to United Way Suncoast.

A race T-shirt will and medal be included and provided after you reach the finish line.

It will be the eighth year that TPA has held the race.