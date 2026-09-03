Atlantic hurricane season remains quiet, Pacific sees surge in activity

The Brief The Atlantic Basin remains unusually quiet as the peak of the 2026 hurricane season approaches on Sept. 10. An unusually strong El Niño is increasing vertical wind shear across the Atlantic, helping suppress storm development. While the Atlantic is calm, a burst of tropical activity in the Pacific features three active storms, including major Hurricane Lowell.



The Atlantic Basin remains unusually quiet as the peak of the 2026 hurricane season approaches, while tropical activity has surged in the Eastern and Central Pacific.

Atlantic hurricane season peak forecast

What we know:

The Atlantic hurricane season reaches its climatological peak on Sept. 10, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most Atlantic tropical cyclone activity typically occurs between mid-August and mid-October.

But this year, a strong El Niño is helping suppress Atlantic activity by increasing vertical wind shear, making it more difficult for tropical systems to develop and strengthen. NOAA says El Niño generally reduces Atlantic hurricane activity through increased wind shear.

Active Pacific hurricanes

Dig deeper:

While the Atlantic is quiet, the Eastern and Central Pacific have become much more active.

The National Weather Service said that three named storms — hurricanes Lowell and Karina and Marie — were active in the tropical eastern and central Pacific.

Hurricane Lowell has rapidly intensified over the Central Pacific. Lowell is expected to remain a major hurricane through the weekend, although its exact track will determine whether it poses a greater threat to Hawaii.

El Niño climate impact

Why you should care:

The unusually strong El Niño is playing a major role in the contrasting conditions between the Atlantic and Pacific.

The outlook does not mean the Atlantic is immune from a hurricane threat. Even during a relatively quiet season, tropical systems can still develop, particularly as the season moves through its peak period.

For now, however, the biggest concentration of tropical activity is thousands of miles away in the Pacific.

Pacific and Atlantic storm tracking

What's next:

And with the Atlantic's seasonal peak still ahead, FOX 13 meteorologists will continue watching to see whether the basin's quiet pattern holds.