Alabama man ‘high on mushrooms’ arrested with parrot on shoulder after fighting with Florida deputies: WCSO

An Alabama man has more of a ‘Florida man’ story to tell after explaining to deputies he was high on mushrooms when they found him in a truck on a panhandle road with a parrot on his shoulder.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, deputies received a call about a man pounding on the front door of a home and a vehicle sitting stationary nearby.

Deputies say the homeowners asked the man to leave, but he would not comply.

As WCSO deputies were headed to the scene, a car matching the description of the one reported was found in the area.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Timothy Brandon Bowers, 38, was sitting inside the vehicle with a blank look on his face and a parrot on his shoulder.

According to WCSO, as the deputy began speaking to Bowers, he saw several weapons near Bowers and asked him to exit the vehicle.

The deputy says Bowers was non-compliant and combative.

Deputies say they deployed a department-issued taser and he was detained a short time afterward.

Bowers told deputies there was nothing wrong with him, he was just high on mushrooms, according WCSO.

While searching Bowers’ vehicle, deputies say they found several illegal items.

According to WCSO, the parrot, who did not appear to be injured, was secured in a pet carrier and taken by Washington County Animal Control.

Bowers was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and then to jail.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said, "We cannot stress the importance of reporting suspicious activity, especially during the holiday season."