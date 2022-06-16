Alabama church shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after active shooter situation

One person is dead and two others injured after an active shooter incident at a church just outside of Birmingham on Thursday evening.

Police said they got a call of an active shooter around 6:22 p.m. CDT at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Vestavia Hills police say office arrived to find three people shot. Two of the victims were being treated at an area hospital as of late Thursday evening. There conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the identities of the victims will not be immediately released.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Emergency crews surround a church just southeast of Birmingham, Alabama after a report of a shooting on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Officers were going room-by-room clearing the building.

WBRC reports the shooting happened during a "Boomers Potluck" dinner started at 5 p.m. at the parish hall of the church. It was not immediately clear if those at the event were the target of the shooter.

Police surround a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after a report of an active shooter incident on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Vestavia Hills is located in the Birmingham area, about 5 miles southeast of the city.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.