Alafia River State Park hot spot for mountain bikers

Alafia River State Park has miles of hilly trails through forests and flatwoods that are perfect for mountain bikers.

The park even has a full-service bike shop. Old phosphate mines create unique elevation changes that are not normally seen in Florida.

The Alafia River State Park is becoming one of the most sought out mountain bike destinations.

Volunteers help make sure the trails are ready for bikers every day.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to sundown 365 days a year.

It costs $5 per vehicle to enter the park.

It is one of the most popular places to mountain bike in the country.

For more information on volunteers at Alafia click here.

For more information about mountain biking in Florida visit rrmbaclub.org or www.swampmtbclub.com.