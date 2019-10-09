Alert canceled for baby and teen from Deltona

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old baby girl and a 15-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Tuesday for a 1-year-old and 15-year-old who had been missing since Sunday, Sept. 29.

FDLE said Wednesday the case "had been resolved" but did not provide further information.

The children had last been seen in the area of 1100 East Normandy Boulevard in Deltona, Florida.

Missing Child Alert Activation Criteria per FDLE:

1) The child must be under 18 years of age.

2) The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

3) Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.

4) The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.