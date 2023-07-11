Alessi Bakery fire under investigation

article

Nobody was injured after a long-time Tampa bakery caught fire Monday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they were called to Alessi Bakery located in the 2900 Block of W. Cypress Street shortly before 9 p.m. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, they say there was fire coming from the back, outside refrigerator/freezer area of the building.

Crews work to put out a fire at Alessi Bakery. Image is courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they immediately began extinguishing the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

According to TFR, the building was unoccupied when the fire occurred.

It took 30 firefighters approximately 25 minutes to put out the fire.

The Tampa Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating what sparked the blaze.

Alessi Bakery says it will be open regular hours on Tuesday.