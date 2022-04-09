Alex Jones accused of hiding millions in assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

article

Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas.

Family members of some of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are accusing the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court.

The families sued Jones, Infowars and others in court over the hoax conspiracy, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened. Jones was found liable for damages in October 2021 for the lawsuits filed in Texas and in November 2021 for the lawsuits filed in Connecticut.

An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion "ridiculous." Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.

The shooting killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

