All-clear given after bomb threat forced evacuations at Wauchula Advent Health

The all-clear has been given at Wauchula Advent Health Hospital following a bomb threat that forced the evacuations of patients and medical staff.

Hardee County Emergency Management said someone made the threat around 2 p.m. Friday.

All patients and hospital staff were evacuated to the hospital's parking lot, while critical patients were evacuated to hospitals in neighboring counties.

“We evacuated 25 patients and their family members to a nearby building, and moved several patients in our emergency room to other medical facilities," a spokesperson for Advent Health told FOX 13. "We routinely perform emergency drills and today put practice into action to keep our patients safe. They are always our first priority.”

First responders from Hardee, Highlands, Polk, DeSoto and Manatee counties responded to the scene, along with Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said the scene has been cleared.