All Faiths Food Bank hands out thousands of meals to families in need

On Saturday morning thousands of people came by and bike to Ed Smith Stadium for the same purpose- getting a meal.

"Before 8 a.m. people were lined up in the parking lot and in the two parking lots here, backed up in the street waiting to get in, that says to us there’s a tremendous need in this community," said Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank.

She said over the past few months, they've seen an increase of 40 percent in need. It's one that they won't let go unnoticed.

"We are going to continue because this is a long term process, this is a long term issue," she said.

Meal kits provide seven meals to families and snacks. All Faiths Food Bank used their money to purchase from and to support farmers.

"We purchased milk through Dakin Dairy, sort of a three for one we buy three and they donated one,” Frank explained. “We also purchased fresh produce from our local growers to help them out too.”

Within an hour volunteers handed out food to more than 1,000 cars. By the end of the day, they handed out more than 4,000 meal kits.

"We don’t have a lot going on right now so we have time to give back and help out the community in any way we can," said Brandon Hyde.

The Orioles manager, Brandon Hyde and team staff volunteered their time. With baseball on hold, this was a way to help the community.

"It feels so good to give back right now,” Hyde said. “There are so many people in need and our hearts go out to them. Anything we can do to make their lives a little bit easier.”