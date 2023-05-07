Allen Outlets shooting suspect identified. Here's what we know.

The suspect in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed his name Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Garcia shot and killed 8 people, and injured 7 others before he was killed by a police officer who was responding to a different call nearby.

"It still sends a chill down your spine knowing that the person who would commit a horrific crime like this lives 5 houses away," said Moises Carreon, who lived near Garcia's listed address in Dallas.

Neighbors say FBI Agents and Dallas Police raided the home where Garcia stayed with his parents on Saturday evening.

"They walked out with several boxes. 5 to 6 boxes is all I know," said Carreon.

The neighbor says Garcia drove a silver sedan and parked it in front of the house.

On Saturday, SKY 4 captured images at the Allen Premium Outlets of law enforcement officials searching the suspect's gray vehicle and removing what appeared to be rifle cases.

Another neighbor said that he’s never had any issues with those who live in the home.

Garcia had been reportedly staying at a Dallas-area motel, which has also been searched.

Investigators didn't offer any information Sunday on a possible motive.

White Supremacist Ideology Investigation

Federal officials are looking into whether Garcia expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Garcia also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad," which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

In addition to reviewing social media posts, federal agents have interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs, the official said. Investigators are also reviewing financial records, other online posts they believe Garcia made and other electronic media, according to the official.

Featured article

The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

A vigil was held at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Allen Sunday evening to remember the victims and help the community heal.

The mother of 20-year-old Christian LaCour said he was one of eight victims killed. She said he worked there as a security guard and grew up in nearby Farmersville.

Witnesses reported seeing children among the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report