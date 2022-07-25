Alligator bites 13-year-old in Hardee County

A teenager was hospitalized after she was bitten by an alligator in Hardee County.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the incident occurred near Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. Officials did not specify the extent of her injuries.

A nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the area, but there is no word yet on if they located the alligator involved.

No additional information was provided.