Alligator bites Sarasota man at Lake Manatee Fish Camp
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was attacked by a gator in Manatee County, authorities said.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, they received a report of the man – identified as 43-year-old Eric Merda – who had been bitten near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City.
They said Merda had serious injuries to his arm.
A trapper was dispatched to the area to locate the gator.
FWC is still investigating what led up to the gator bite.
Outdoor sign for Lake Manatee Fish Camp