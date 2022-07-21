Expand / Collapse search

Alligator bites Sarasota man at Lake Manatee Fish Camp

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was attacked by a gator in Manatee County, authorities said. 

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, they received a report of the man – identified as 43-year-old Eric Merda – who had been bitten near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. 

They said Merda had serious injuries to his arm.  

A trapper was dispatched to the area to locate the gator. 

FWC is still investigating what led up to the gator bite.

