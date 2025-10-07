Alligator crashes happy hour at Florida tiki bar

The Brief Florida deputies recently removed an alligator from a tiki bar. There were no reported injuries to the gator or any human. The gator was removed and taken to a more suitable venue.



An alligator walking up to a bar may sound like the start of a bad joke, but it’s something Florida deputies actually had to deal with recently.

What we know:

When officers with the Stuart Police Department got a call to head out to a tiki bar regarding an unexpected guest.

They thought they may encounter a rowdy tourist or someone dodging their tab, but they came across an alligator that was crashing happy hour.

Officers took the scaly suspect into "custody" without incident.

There were no reported injuries to the gator or any human, but a few surprised bar-goers have a wild tale to tell.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the agency wrote, "The party-seeking reptile has since been relocated to a more suitable venue, where the only cocktails are in the swamp and the sun never sets on happy hour."