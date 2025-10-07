Alligator crashes happy hour at Florida tiki bar
STUART, Fla. - An alligator walking up to a bar may sound like the start of a bad joke, but it’s something Florida deputies actually had to deal with recently.
What we know:
When officers with the Stuart Police Department got a call to head out to a tiki bar regarding an unexpected guest.
Courtesy: Stuart Police Department
They thought they may encounter a rowdy tourist or someone dodging their tab, but they came across an alligator that was crashing happy hour.
Officers took the scaly suspect into "custody" without incident.
Courtesy: Stuart Police Department
There were no reported injuries to the gator or any human, but a few surprised bar-goers have a wild tale to tell.
What they're saying:
In a social media post, the agency wrote, "The party-seeking reptile has since been relocated to a more suitable venue, where the only cocktails are in the swamp and the sun never sets on happy hour."
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Stuart Police Department.