Alligator ‘gracefully’ swims past Florida kayaking tour

A Florida gator recently delighted a group of kayakers when it showed off its graceful swimming skills.

Video from kayaker Illissa Tate Legier shows the reptile gracefully swimming past the water vessels.

In footage from underneath the water, the gator is seen gliding gently through the water with just a gentle swish of its tail.

Legier says she was leading a guided tour in Silver Springs when the gator swam by.

"She gracefully made her way to a nearby nesting area, where she spent the rest of the day napping in the sun with her babies," Legier said.

