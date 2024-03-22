Temple Terrace’s ‘Coca-Cola’ gator moved to a new home

The alligator that had a Temple Terrace community fearing for its safety after a gaping hole appeared in a fence surrounding the pond where it lived has been relocated.

‘Coca-Cola’ now lives at ‘Croc Encounters’ rescue in Tampa. His life was likely saved by his former neighbors.

"We had several phone calls from people in the neighborhood asking what can we do. We told them that we’d be willing to take him, but it all has to go through the legal channels…They wanted him not to be killed… so I guess things worked out for him," said John Paner, with Croc Encounters.

His new owners say his new life may start with a new diet and possibly a new name - ‘Diet Coke’.

'Coca-Cola' has a new home at Croc Encounters in Tampa.

"He’s very overweight. He’s got to slim down. It's unhealthy. I think he was getting food from the community… maybe hams… a few too many. The alligators get used to people, it makes the alligator very dangerous."

Croc Encounters in Tampa rescues dozens of alligators, and provides tours where guests can see, and even feed the gators too.

As for Coca-Cola, he’s lying back in his new swamp digs.

