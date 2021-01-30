Alligator hangs in geothermal water amid subfreezing temperatures in Colorado

An alligator hung out in geothermal waters in Mosca, Colorado, on January 27, unfazed by the subfreezing temperatures.

Video taken by the Colorado Gator Farm shows the alligator, Elvis, in the waters.

"-18 degrees this morning at Colorado Gators," wrote the Farm. "Thanks to the geothermal water, he’s plenty warm and feisty this morning. Colorado Gators is fed by a deep geothermal well, 2,050 feet deep and 87 degrees year-round. This keeps the tilapia farm and alligators nice and toasty even in sub-zero temperatures!"

The National Weather Service had reported below-freezing temperatures for the area on the morning of January 27.