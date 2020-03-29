Amazon employee in Ruskin tests positive for COVID-19

article

According to Amazon, one of its employees at its Ruskin warehouse tested positive for COVID-19.

Amazon officials said they have made employees at the site aware of the confirmed case and has alerted associates who had close contact with the individual. Those employees have been asked not to return to the facility and self-quarantine for 14 days. In a statement to FOX 13, Amazon said they will pay these individuals for their time at home.

According to a letter handed out to employees at the Ruskin facility, the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has not been in the building since March 23 and is in quarantine at home.

According to a statement by Amazon officials, among other precautions, they have increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, adjusted practices to ensure social distancing, required all employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes and have asked all employees to defer non-essential travel.

