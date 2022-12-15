Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ruskin kicks into high gear for orders during the holiday season

It's the busiest time of year for Amazon, and employees are hard at work, processing orders and trying to make sure they reach your doorstep before Christmas.

The Amazon warehouse in Ruskin has kicked into high gear to keep up with the demand that Christmas brings. The massive facility can fit 28 football fields, and it has four floors buzzing with activity.

Ruskin's operation is just one of 13 fulfillment centers in Florida. There are also 34 delivery stations, and two aviation facilities so the company can fly packages where ever they need to go.

The 3,000 year-round Amazon employees are currently joined by the extra 1,700 temporary ones to help keep up with all the extra work the holiday season brings.

"During our peak season we estimate it is 30 to 40% higher than normal," Kim Price, the assistant general manager at the Amazon Ruskin Fufillment Center. "This time of year, we’re doing 700 units, every single day, just out of this building."

In addition to the employees, there are 4,800 robots that are zipping back and forth thanks to a camera on their base that reads QR codes on the floor that directs them.

During other times of the year, the Ruskin location moves about 500,000 packages daily. Around Christmastime, that number soars to more than 700,000.

Amazon said if you want something before Christmas, order it as soon as possible because so many people have already placed orders.

"We deliver right up until Christmas Eve," said Price.