Amber Alert for toddler in SUV stolen in Sunnyvale; police looking for woman connected

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning, for a toddler in a vehicle that was stolen in Sunnyvale.

Authorities said 2-year-old Jacob Jardine was seated in a brown 2008 Buick Enclave, when it was taken by an "unknown suspect" shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Jacob's mother was unloading groceries from the SUV when he was taken, officials said.

Police said they are looking for 29-year-old Luong "Tammy" Huynh, pictured below.

They believe Huynh may have information to help locate Jacob Jardine.

The FBI's San Francisco office introduced a $5,000 reward for information that helps locate Jacob.

Jacob is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with red, curly hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing the sweatshirt seen in the above photo and white and gray pants.

The SUV has paper plates from Georgia, a spare tire on the right front side, along with a burned out left headlight and taillight. It also has a blue "Baby on Board" sticker in one of the windows.

The CHP activated the Amber Alert on behalf of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The Amber Alert covers Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Alameda Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

If you know Huynh, or have recently seen or spoken with her, please contact Sunnyvale police immediately at 408-730-7100.