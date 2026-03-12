Gulfport celebrates reopening of Hurricane Eddie's as storm recovery hits new milestones

The Brief Hurricane Eddie’s reopened Thursday in Gulfport after being closed for 16 months due to damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. City officials have also replaced the sand on the beachfront following recent erosion from August storms. Gulfport aims to complete repairs to its historic Casino by early 2027.



Nearly a year and a half after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the area, the City of Gulfport is marking its progress on the long road to recovery.

Hurricane Eddie’s, a popular bar along the waterfront, officially reopened its doors Thursday.

General Manager Michele Cognetti said the moment was defined by "tears of joy" after a 16-month closure caused by the 2024 storm season.

"It was a lot of work, a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement," Cognetti said. "We’re just so happy to be back."

How's Gulfport's storm recovery going?

The bar’s return serves as a symbolic victory for a waterfront that has faced repeated setbacks.

Dig deeper:

While the city initially made progress following the 2024 hurricanes, storms this past August derailed some of those efforts, washing away a portion of the 1,400 tons of sand previously used to fix the beach.

City officials confirmed they had to spend approximately $200,000 for the emergency stabilization and restoration of the beachfront.

They plan to replace the lights on the volleyball courts soon.

What they're saying:

Justin Shea, a spokesperson for the city, said the momentum is finally shifting back in their favor.

"Two years ago, we had devastation downtown here," Shea said. "This provides light at the end of the tunnel. It's another step to getting back to normal," he said about the progress on the beach.

He said they’ll be ready for a volleyball tournament for veterans coming to the beachfront on April 12.

"The businesses will see an influx of a larger number of people in the area," Shea said. "So, it's a win-win for everybody and also for the veterans who are ultimately why the event's being put on."

Read: 52 cats seized from Citrus County animal rescue volunteer’s home that had dead cat in bathroom: CCSO

Shea said they also have to find a contractor for repairs to the historic Casino, but hope to have it reopen by early 2027. Crews also replaced a hurricane-damaged seawall near Veteran’s Park in February.

"We're one step closer to getting back to normal," Shea said. "We are a resilient city."

What's next:

Gulfport’s shops and residents are emphasizing that the area is open for business. The city plans to host a city-wide yard sale and a large St. Patrick’s Day celebration over the coming week to continue drawing visitors back to the waterfront.