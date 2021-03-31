Amber Alert issued for missing Lake City, Florida 4-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Lake City boy, who may be with a 2-year-old girl and two adults.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement says 4-year-old Jaxson Evans was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt; 2-year-old Lucy Evans may be with him. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

FDLE says the children were last seen in the area of 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City, Florida.

Jaxon and Lucy are believed to be with 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, FDLE says.

Evans was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. He has a blonde goatee beard.

Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim pants.

Evans and Jones may be transporting the children in a silver Dodge Stratus, FL tag number IS08VN.

Anyone who has information on where Jaxon and Lucy may be, or who has information about his case, is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015 or 911.