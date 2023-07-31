Amber Alert issued for missing Volusia County teenager, Barbora Zdanska

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Volusia County girl, last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boyton Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Barbora Zdanska was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

She may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida "F" sticker in the top left window.

"The victim was observed voluntarily getting into a vehicle," said Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer, a spokesman for the Daytona Beach Police Department. "The vehicle is believed to belong to a boyfriend or a family member of a boyfriend. The victim was later able to get a message to a family member, indicating that she had been kidnapped."

Zdanska is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 136 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100, or 911.