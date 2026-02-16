Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa. Reports of gunfire prompted a police response to the 3000 block of W. Spruce Street where they found a man in his mid-30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. A firearm was found at the scene and detectives are working to figure out who it belongs to.



Tampa police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Sunday night.

What we know:

Reports of gunfire prompted a police response to the 3000 block of W. Spruce Street where they found a man in his mid-30s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they believe that the shooting took place after an argument, but they do not know how many people were involved.

A firearm was found at the scene and detectives are working to figure out who it belongs to.

Police describe the shooting as an isolated incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and he has not been identified yet.