Amendment 2 passes: Florida votes to establish a state constitutional right to hunt and fish

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 5, 2024 8:39pm EST
2024 Election
    TAMPA, Fla. - Amendment 2 enshrines a right to hunt and fish in the Florida constitution. 

    Floridians passed the amendment that is intended to "preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."

    Current FWC rules will not be impacted.

    Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

