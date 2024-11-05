Amendment 2 passes: Florida votes to establish a state constitutional right to hunt and fish

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Amendment 2 enshrines a right to hunt and fish in the Florida constitution.

Floridians passed the amendment that is intended to "preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."

Current FWC rules will not be impacted.

Click here to read the full amendment.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: