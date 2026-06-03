America 250 merchandise scams: BBB warns of fake online products

The Brief As the nation's milestone birthday approaches, America 250 merchandise scams are targeting eager shoppers in Tampa and nationwide. A local interior design studio secured the official trademark to sell legitimate, American-made celebratory items and avoid counterfeit pitfalls. The Better Business Bureau warns consumers to research online retailers carefully, as many fraudulent orders arrive as flimsy garbage or not at all.



With the country’s 250th birthday celebration approaching, patriotic merchandise is flying off the shelves, but consumer watchdogs warn that scammers are taking advantage of the patriotic spending spree.

Better Business Bureau scam warnings

What we know:

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving West Florida, scammers are placing America 250 logos on various products, including wreaths, whiskey decanters, hats, and T-shirts.

"The advertisement for that product looks great and looks very pristine and high-end," Bryan Oglesby of the Better Business Bureau serving West Florida said. "But when the consumers receive the product, it’s flimsy garbage. It’s not what they expected."

The organization says some online purchases never arrive at all.

Unverified online America 250 products

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly how many shoppers have fallen victim to these counterfeit items across the country.

The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker shows reports of fake merchandise, but the total financial impact of these online and social media scams remains unclear.

Shopping local for authentic goods

Local perspective:

Karen Post, president of the Tampa-based interior design studio Home Frosting, decided to create Prosperity Pillows for the summer celebration.

Post went through the process to obtain the official America 250 trademark for her merchandise.

"I thought, ‘I’ve got to be a part of this once in a lifetime experience,’" Post said.

Post said shopping locally helps consumers avoid counterfeit products while supporting American-made businesses.

Tampa interior design studio efforts

Why you should care:

"Our products are made here in the United States," Post said. "Every piece, the fabrics, the trims, the printing was done in St. Petersburg, the charms in Rhode Island."

Post's shop also sells candles made in Mississippi, as well as shirts, necklaces, and hand-painted ornaments from North Carolina.

Big picture view:

Obtaining the official trademark connected Post with other small businesses across the country.

A portion of every sale at her shop benefits Tunnel to Towers, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen military members and first responders.

Avoiding fake America 250 products

What you can do:

The BBB recommends consumers research websites before making purchases online.

Experts say shoppers should:

Check the website URL carefully

Research reviews and complaints

Verify where the company is based

Be cautious of social media ads

Shop local when possible