American Airlines passenger arrested after allegedly urinating on another flyer during New York-India flight

A college student was arrested Saturday for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger while intoxicated during an American Airlines flight from New York to India, according to reports.

Indian News Agency ANI reported that the urinating passenger is a 21-year-old college student in the U.S. with Indian citizenship.

An airline spokesman told FOX Business AA flight 292 was met by local law enforcement upon its arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) just before 10 p.m. local time.

Flight personnel informed law enforcement that the passenger was "heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board," ANI reported.

"He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," AA said told the outlet.

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," AA said in a statement.

A source at the airport told The Press Trust of India that the college student "urinated while he was asleep."

"It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," the source said.

The passenger is banned from traveling on AA flights .

