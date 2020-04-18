An orangutan at a Polish zoo shows world how not to wear a face mask in public 

“Raja,” an adorable primate at a zoo in Poland struggled to put a mask on its face and decided to wear it over her shoulders instead.

Officials at the Gdansk Zoo said the orangutan loves to imitate the behavior of staff and made several attempts to properly place the mask on her face.

Staff are currently required to wear masks while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

