Andrew Brown Jr.: Mourners to gather Monday for funeral of Black man killed by NC deputies

Loved ones will gather Monday in North Carolina for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies, as his family continues to demand the release of body camera footage in the case.

The funeral service, which is invite-only, begins at noon in a church in Elizabeth City following a public viewing on Sunday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life, and other speakers will include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing Brown’s family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s campaign.

Family members have said that Brown was a proud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.

The remains of Andrew Brown Jr. arrive for a public viewing at Museum of the Albemarle on May 2, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was shot to death by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies on April 21. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Sharpton told The Associated Press that he wants to both celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

"I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power," he said.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed on April 21 by one or more deputies trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

His death sparked days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. On Sunday, protesters marched through the city yelling his name, demanding justice and transparency in the case.

A judge ruled last week that body camera footage showing Brown’s death may be released in 30 days, saying he believed the videos contained information that could harm the ongoing investigation or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.

North Carolina law allows law enforcement agencies to show body camera video privately to a victim's family, but it generally requires a court to approve any public release. Brown's relatives were shown a 20-second clip of footage from one deputy's body camera.

One of the Brown family lawyers, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed the video, said last week that officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel of a car. She said the video showed Brown trying to drive away but posing no threat to officers.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots but released few other details. Seven Pasquotank County deputies have been placed on leave.

RELATED: Andrew Brown Jr.: Judge rules video of shooting death involving NC deputies can be released in 30 days