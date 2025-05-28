Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Loxahatchee

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Loxahatchee on Wednesday morning.

According to the Governor's Office, he'll be joined by Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner.

No further details were released ahead of the planned news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: