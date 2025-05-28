Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Loxahatchee on Wednesday morning.
According to the Governor's Office, he'll be joined by Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner.
No further details were released ahead of the planned news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
