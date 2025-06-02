Animal rescue gets support after devastating fire. Here's how you can help

The Brief A fire destroyed the home where Happy Trailz Cat Rescue operated. A dozen cats died while 47 additional animals were rescued. The organization is getting support from the community.



A St. Pete animal rescue is grateful for community support after a devastating fire that killed 12 cats.

Happy Tailz Cat Rescue operates out of the home of the lead receptionist at Harmony Vet Care in Oldsmar.

Happy Tailz Cat Rescue is getting support from the community after a devastating fire.

What they're saying:

"She [owner, Britt] just does anything for these cats. They don't go without ever. She has gone [to] great lengths to save these cats that would have no other chance anywhere else," Harmony Vet tech Alex Guida said.

Happy Tailz was home to dozens of cats with various ailments.

"It really is devastating. She takes on hospice cases. Cats that nobody wants. Cats that have two broken legs. Cats that have amputations, cancer. She's their last hope and for this to happen to her is just terrible," Kristy Bush, friend of the rescue, said.

The backstory:

On Friday night, the owner came home from work to flames coming from her neighbor's property spreading to her home in Lealman.

"It's suspected that it started at the shed in the back and spread into the mother-in-law suite which is used in the rescue," Bush said.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, Britt rushed into the home eight times to save as many of the nearly 60 animals as she could.

"It was exhausting. She first tried to get them into carriers. Then she realized things were moving too quickly and she had to just throw them out into the yard. She was able to recontain them into her vehicle," Bush said.

The home is a total loss.

"Luckily, I can go home and go to bed. She doesn't have that luxury," Bush said.

To make matters worse, Bush said Britt is battling lung cancer.

"How she is even functioning right now when most people, she should be resting. But that's how much she loves cats," Bush said.

By the numbers:

A total of 47 animals were rescued, including three dogs. A dozen cats, seven of which were her personal pets, either died in the fire or had to be humanely euthanized.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dozens of animals were rescued from a devastating fire at the home where Happy Tailz operated.

The 47 animals were transported to vet hospitals and rescues. Guida said they worked into the late night to triage and treat the animals.

"A bunch of us came together Friday night to work on the cats, get them set up and make sure that they're okay," Guida explained.

What's next:

Rescuers hope the community can help out with the case.

"We need to get the word out about these cats to get adopted and the ones that are injured, sick, need time to heal, we definitely need to get them into foster homes," Guida said.

What you can do:

Harmony Vet Care event launched a t-shirt, with all proceeds going to Happy Tailz.

To learn how you can help, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis.

