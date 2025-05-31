Dozens of animals rescued from fire at Lealman cat rescue

Click the video player above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Brief Fire ripped through Happy Tailz Cat Rescue in Lealman on Friday night. Dozens of cats and three dogs were rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Dozens of animals had to be rescued from a fire at a cat rescue in Lealman on Friday night.

The fire broke out at Happy Tailz Cat Rescue around 6 p.m. and spread to a shed, a mobile home next door and two cars.

What they're saying:

Fire officials said there were more than 60 cats and three dogs at the facility and the majority of them were rescued.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation but went home last night.

On its Facebook page, the rescue said the owner lost all but two of their personal pets.

What's next:

The rescue said eight cats are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lealman Fire District and from the Facebook page of Happy Tailz Cat Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: