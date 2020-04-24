Animal sanctuary in need of donations after losing main revenue source

Like many small businesses, Noah's Ark Farm Sanctuary and Noah's Ark on Wheels has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Noah's Ark Farm Sanctuary is a “no-kill” facility that began as a rescue when Rodriguez saw the need to give rejected animals a safe place to live.

"It started as a hobby farm, and then someone asked me to corral my animals and bring them to a preschool," Rodriguez explained.

That’s how Noah's Ark on Wheels was born. The mobile version of the farm quickly became a way to fund the entire operation.

"(Our) main source of revenue is going out with our animals," Rodrigeuz said. "Traveling 70 percent of the time."

Advertisement

That income stopped as schools closed and small businesses had to shut down due to "safer-at-home" orders.

RELATED Florida students will continue distance learning through rest of school year

Rodriguez said, "Even with no income, there are 60 mouths to feed."

She survives off of donations and pet food surplus giveaways. "I don't know if we'll ever go back to normal," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about Noah's Ark Farm Sanctuary and Noah's Ark on Wheels, please visit https://www.facebook.com/NoahsArkonWheels/ .

Rodriguez has a wish list posted there for how people can support her animals.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map