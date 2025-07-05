Animals at the Florida Aquarium Celebrate Independence Day — and Kick Off Plastic Free July

The Brief Animals at the Florida Aquarium celebrated Independence Day while kicking off plastic-free July. Visitors can also meet Apaporis and the aquarium’s female sloth, Leona, with the new Sloth Encounter experience. This 30-minute encounter happens on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m.



As people across Tampa Bay enjoy festive feasts this holiday weekend, animals at the Florida Aquarium are getting in on the fun, too.

The aquarium’s animal care team prepared special enrichment treats to help their residents celebrate Independence Day — each carefully tailored to the animals’ diets.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Ring-tailed lemurs Annie, Lulu and Remmy got red, white and blue "bomb pops" packed with strawberries, bananas and blueberries.

Meanwhile, Apaporis, the two-toed sloth, enjoyed fresh corn on the cob — one of his favorite snacks.

Visitors can also meet Apaporis and the aquarium’s female sloth, Leona, by adding on the new Sloth Encounter experience for an extra $60.

Event details

This 30-minute encounter happens on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

Maximum capacity of ten (10) guests.

Guests must check in 10 minutes before the start time.

Must be 12 years of age or older, or 8 years or older if participating with an adult.

You cannot touch the sloths during your encounter.

A general admission ticket MUST BE purchased for each program participant for the date of your experience.

In addition to the holiday treats, the Florida Aquarium is kicking off "Plastic Free July," encouraging guests to reduce single-use plastics to help protect marine life.

The aquarium has already eliminated single-use plastic bottles on site, replaced plastic bags in the gift shop with reusable options and now offers sustainable retail items — including plush toys made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Through small, everyday choices, the aquarium hopes visitors will join them in making a positive impact on our oceans and environment.

What you can do:

The community is invited to be part of The Florida Aquarium’s Beyond Plastic Ecochallenge team and compete against zoos and aquariums worldwide.

Visit this website to sign up and discover how simple individual actions make a big impact.