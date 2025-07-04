Tampa Bay area's Miki Sudo eats 33 hot dogs, wins 11th women's title in Nathan's contest

The Brief Tampa Bay area resident Miki Sudo won the women's title in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 11th time on Friday. Sudo ate 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes, topping runner-up Michelle Lesco by more than 10 hot dogs. Her husband, Nick Wehry, is also a competitive eater.



For the 11th time, Tampa Bay area resident Miki Sudo is a champion on competitive eating's biggest stage: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

By the numbers:

In the annual Fourth of July tradition on New York's Coney Island, Sudo downed 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes, easily defeating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate a still impressive 22.75 hot dogs.

The backstory:

Sudo, who will be 40 later this month, is an accomplished competitive eater who's won numerous contests, eating a wide variety of foods ranging from sliced cheese to steamed pork buns to ice cream.

Sudo's husband, Nick Wehry, is also a competitive eater.

What they're saying:

Although her total number of hot dogs in this year's contest fell well short of the record she set last year (51 in 10 minutes), Sudo says she's satisfied with her latest victory.

"The hot dogs were great, the weather's beautiful, the crowd had me going. I'm thinking the buns were more filling than usual. It's OK. A win's a win," Sudo said.