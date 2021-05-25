Anna Maria Island named one of Florida’s ‘most charming small towns’

It has sugar sand beaches, popular restaurants and a historic pier – and both residents and visitors know it as a go-to vacation – or staycation -- destination. Now, Anna Maria Island has the honor of being named one of the Sunshine State’s "most charming small towns."

That’s according to Travel + Leisure magazine, calling the barrier island town one of Florida’s "best-kept secrets."

Palm Beach, Mount Dora, Sanibel Island, Fernandina Beach, Cedar Key, Micanopy and the Florida Keys also made the list.

Anna Maria Island's first permanent resident homesteaded became what is now the city of Anna Maria in 1892. The town is located on the south side of the mouth of Tampa Bay.

Today, the city has about 1,800 residents.

From Beach Street to Coquina Beach, you can learn more and plan your trip to Anna Maria Island, by visiting www.annamariaislandchamber.org.