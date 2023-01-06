Annual Epiphany celebration and cross dive returns to Tarpon Springs for 117th year

It's a timeless tradition celebrated every year by the Greek Orthodox Church, and on Friday, large crowds are expected for the 117th Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs.

To honor the baptism of Jesus Christ, an archbishop will bless the waters of Spring Bayou and dozens of teenage boys will jump into the water to retrieve a wooden cross thrown in by the bishop.

It’s said to bring good luck to the person who retrieves it for the rest of the year. It’s a rite of passage for those who participate, and they have to be in good standing with the church.

Last year, 16-year-old Alexander Makris of New Port Richey emerged with the cross held high in the air.

This is the 117th year of the celebration – and it is the largest Epiphany Celebration in the Western Hemisphere. In the past, the prime minister of Greece along with other high-ranking church members were present in Tarpon Springs for the event.